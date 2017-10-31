NFL won't suspend Kiko Alonso for hit on Joe Flacco

The NFL will not suspend Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for his hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco last Thursday night.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said during a conference call on Tuesday there will be no suspensions for on-field misconduct from Week 8. The league is evaluating a few plays for possible fines.

Flacco was knocked out of Thursday's win over the Dolphins after a brutal hit from Alonso on a nine-yard scramble. The linebacker appeared to lower his shoulder into Flacco, knocking off the quarterback's helmet and necessitating stitches on his ear. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Flacco didn't return to the game after leaving for the locker room to undergo concussion testing.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday Flacco had no concussion symptoms this week and "there is a good chance he'll play" Sunday versus the Titans.

Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox also won't be suspended for his hit on Niners offensive lineman Joe Staley, which caused an orbital fracture and knocked the left tackle from the game. Staley is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.