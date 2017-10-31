Patriots WR Chris Hogan avoids shoulder surgery

The New England Patriots wideout corps received some good news: Chris Hogan will avoid surgery on his shoulder injury after leaving Sunday's game early.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Hogan wouldn't require surgery to his shoulder, just rest and rehab, according to a source informed on the injury. Hogan could miss a few weeks, but the Pats will re-evaluate after their Week 9 bye.

Hogan exited Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers after making his fifth and final catch of the day. He was reportedly seen with his arm in a sling after the contest.

With all the early-season injuries to Tom Brady's pass-catching corps it's a sigh of relief for the Patriots that Hogan won't get shut down for an extended period. The 6-foot-1 wideout is tied with Rob Gronkowski for the team lead with five touchdowns and has earned 33 catches for 438 yards on the season. Hogan brings position versatility, playing both in the slot and out wide, the ability to stretch the field, and the Pats best non-Gronk red-zone threat.

With the week off, the Patriots have an advantage of letting Hogan rest and re-examine the situation in hopes that he might not miss any game at all.