Injuries: Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (ankle) practices

The centerpiece of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense returned to the practice field.

Running back Leonard Fournette is back after missing the Jags' Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, according to John Oehser of the team's official website.

The rookie's return after the bye week is a great sign for a Jacksonville team that sits tied atop the AFC South at 4-3 ahead of their Week 9 tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fournette has been the motor behind the Jags' offense, grinding out 596 rushing yards on 130 attempts, and is tied for the NFL lead among running backs with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacksonville beat the Colts sans Fournette on the back of Blake Bortles' best game of the season, but the Jags need the 2017 first-round pick to power them down the stretch.

The Jags also got receiver Dede Westbrook (core) and center Brandon Linder (illness) back at practice. Left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) was working on the side, per Oehser.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller had surgery Sunday night on his dislocated knee, an injury that was described to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport as "very serious." Miller badly injured his leg while trying to make a touchdown catch in the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears released a statement Monday noting Miller underwent successful vascular surgery at University Medical Center New orleans. He will remain there for further evaluation.

2. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that safety Earl Thomas has a "slight" hamstring pull. Thomas suffered the injury while trying to run down Houston texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his 72-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Bradley McDougald is expected to replace Thomas should he miss time.

3. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is expected to miss a couple of weeks after suffering a fractured orbital bone in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football. The tackle also had glue adhere a laceration on his face. Staley, who stayed overnight at a hospital Sunday night in Philadelphia, returned to California on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Rookie defensive end Solomon Thomas has a low-grade MCL sprain, Rapoport reports per a source. Thomas will not need surgery and will miss "limited time."

4. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said defensive end Christian Covington is "probably going to be out for the season" because of a torn bicep. It's another blow to the front seven of a Texans defense that lost defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to season-ending injuries.

5. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Rapoport reports. Williams, who sat out Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, has been hampered by the effects of a torn ligament and bone bruise in his knee.

6. Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters had successful ACL reconstruction surgery Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports via a source.