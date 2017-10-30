Injuries: Andrew Luck (shoulder) won't practice this week

The centerpiece of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense returned to the practice field.

Running back Leonard Fournette is back after missing the Jags' Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, according to John Oehser of the team's official website.

The rookie's return after the bye week is a great sign for a Jacksonville team that sits tied atop the AFC South at 4-3 ahead of their Week 9 tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fournette has been the motor behind the Jags' offense, grinding out 596 rushing yards on 130 attempts, and is tied for the NFL lead among running backs with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacksonville beat the Colts sans Fournette on the back of Blake Bortles' best game of the season, but the Jags need the 2017 first-round pick to power them down the stretch.

The Jags also got receiver Dede Westbrook (core) and center Brandon Linder (illness) back at practice. Left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) was working on the side, per Oehser.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller had surgery Sunday night on his dislocated knee, an injury that was described to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport as "very serious." Miller badly injured his leg while trying to make a touchdown catch in the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears released a statement Monday noting Miller underwent successful vascular surgery at University Medical Center New Orleans. He will remain there for further evaluation.

The Bears announced linebacker Jerrell Freeman, who is currently on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury, has been suspended for the team's next 10 games for violating the NFl policy on performance enhancing substances.

2. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that safety Earl Thomas has a "slight" hamstring pull. Thomas suffered the injury while trying to run down Houston texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his 72-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Bradley McDougald is expected to replace Thomas should he miss time.

3. For the third week in a row, Colts coach Chuck Pagano said that quarterback Andrew Luck won't practice this week.

4. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is expected to miss a couple of weeks after suffering a fractured orbital bone in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football. The tackle also had glue adhere a laceration on his face. Staley, who stayed overnight at a hospital Sunday night in Philadelphia, returned to California on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Rookie defensive end Solomon Thomas has a low-grade MCL sprain, Rapoport reports per a source. Thomas will not need surgery and will miss "limited time."

5. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said defensive end Christian Covington is "probably going to be out for the season" because of a torn bicep. It's another blow to the front seven of a Texans defense that lost defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to season-ending injuries.

6. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Rapoport reports. Williams, who sat out Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, has been hampered by the effects of a torn ligament and bone bruise in his knee.

7. Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters had successful ACL reconstruction surgery Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports via a source.

8. The Kansas City Chiefs activated cornerback Steven Nelson, who has been sidelined after having core muscle surgery, from injured reserve.

9. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman had his shoulder checked out following the team's win over the New York Jets. Quinn added that Freeman will be limited in practice on Wednesday.

10. The Denver Broncos activated Shane Ray from injured reserve. Ray tore a ligament in his left wrist during training camp this year.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) believes he's a week away and will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

11. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen told reporters he hopes to be out for just two more games. Olsen has been on injured reserve since breaking the fifth metatarsal on his right foot in Week 2.

12. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said defensive end Myles Garrett is still in the concussion protocol but on the "back end" of it.

13. Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis, who's been out for five weeks because of an injured hamstring, was a limited participant in Monday's practice. Tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) did not practice.

14. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that "symptoms are zero" with quarterback Joe Flacco in regards to his concussion. "I think there's a good chance he'll play," Harbaugh added.

Running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) has a chance to return to practice this week, Harbaugh also announced.

15. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said wideout Cole Beasley suffered a concussion during the game vs. the Redskins. Beasley was at the facility this morning but the team is taking it day by day, Garrett added.

16. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he doesn't know if safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) will play against the Redskins in Week 9. "It will just be some days before we know," Carroll told reporters.