The Patriots are 103-18 at home in the Tom Brady era. For real. And while taking out the Patriots in Foxborough is not impossible (just ask the Chiefs and Panthers), it represents a gargantuan challenge. You must be sharp. You must be dynamic. And you must keep self-inflicted wounds to an absolute minimum.

Here's Chargers return man Travis Benjamin doing pretty much the opposite of all of those things today:

Monday tape study is not going to be pleasant for Mr. Benjamin.