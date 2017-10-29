Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 8 games

Week 8 of the 2017 NFL season is here. Here are the injuries we are tracking on Sunday.

1. Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long is questionable to return to game after suffering a hand injury against the New Orleans Saints.

2. San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward was downgraded to out against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a forearm injury. Offensive lineman Garry Gilliam will not return after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

3. Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Mike Remmers suffered a concussion during the first half of the team's win over the Cleveland Browns.

4. Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson left for the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings to undergo evaluation for a concussion, but he cleared the protocol. Defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun left in the fourth quarter after suffering a hamstring injury.

5. Oakland Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Buffalo Bills.