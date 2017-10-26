Week 8 cornerback rankings: Marshon Lattimore's quality start

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Next up: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints (4-2) have gotten exactly what they expected from their 2017 first-round draft pick. Lattimore, who's battled injury through his college career and into his first NFL season, has the size (6-foot, 192 pounds), speed (4.36-second 40 time), athletic ability and confidence to succeed in this league. He's not afraid to take chances and has fared well so far, especially for a rookie. He's allowed 14 receptions on 24 targets for 126 yards (9 yards per catch), a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an 83.0 passer rating against. Lattimore's early success has fueled an improving Saints D.

This week against the Bears, Lattimore will line up on fellow rookie Mitchell Trubisky's strong side. The CB will get a ton of action, because the Bears don't ask Trubisky to go through four or five read progressions. As important as handling business in coverage, tackling the running backs in the second level is a must.

Week 8 cornerback rankings: My top 10

RANK 1 Aqib Talib, Broncos Next up: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.



The Broncos' defense has been in a funk for several weeks, but Talib is ballin' in the secondary. When others faltered against the Chargers, Talib remained true to his shutdown form and allowed only one catch for 2 yards. Talib held Philip Rivers, who finished the game with a 105.1 passer rating, to a 42.4 passer rating on throws where Talib was targeted.

RANK 2 Richard Sherman, Seahawks Next up: vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Against a Giants team that was down on star power at the receiver position, Sherman did exactly what I suspected he'd do: He didn't allow a single reception on three targets. This week, Sherman and DeAndre Hopkins meet for the first time since Week 4 of 2013, a game in which Hopkins wasn't targeted with Sherman in coverage. This season, Sherman hasn't been burned for a TD in coverage, but Hopkins has six receiving TDs (tied for most in the NFL). Sherman must plaster Hopkins, because Houston's rookie QB extends plays like no other.

RANK 3 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals Next up: Bye week (at San Francisco 49ers in Week 9).



The more the Cardinals struggle, the better this guy plays. The All-Pro cornerback gave up just one catch for 12 yards to Sammy Watkins in Sunday's loss, and he hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage since Week 1. He's one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the league and needs this well-deserved bye.

RANK 6 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: Bye week vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9).



Once again, Ramsey shut down T.Y. Hilton, allowing the Colts wideout to accrue 27 yards on five targets. His confidence is off the charts. Hopefully, there's not a let-down mentally or in his on-field play in the second half of the season.

RANK 7 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 1 Next up: Bye week vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9).



Bouye, like Ramsey, is doing exactly what cover corners need to do to keep their team competitive. That's all I can ask for.

RANK 8 Trumaine Johnson, Rams 2 Next up: Bye week (at New York Giants in Week 9).



Wade Phillips' defense deserves a lot of credit for the Rams' 5-2 record. And Johnson has been on top of his game of late. I get that the Cardinals lost Carson Palmer midway through last Sunday's game, but that doesn't lessen Johnson's production (he allowed two catches on three targets for 21 yards). Johnson's improved technique and solid bump-and-run and off coverage play have put him in this position to succeed.

RANK 10 Joe Haden, Steelers NR Next up: at Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Haden's having himself a year. His latest contribution to the Steelers' D came Sunday when he picked off Andy Dalton. I wasn't surprised by Haden's outing because he's traditionally been solid against Green. Through Week 7, Haden has allowed 15 catches on 27 targets for 182 yards and a 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. It's time he gets some credit.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Jason McCourty, Browns; Adam Jones, Bengals; Tre'Davious White, Bills; Bradley Roby, Broncos; Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Darius Slay, Lions; Desmond Trufant, Falcons.

WEEK 8 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

RANK 2 JAGUARS Players: A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.



The Jaguars' defense ranks in the top five in many categories, including No. 2 in pass defense, allowing 161.7 passing yards per game. The Jags, including Bouye and Ramsey, are sitting pretty heading into their bye week.



Next up: Bye week vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9).

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, Vikings.

