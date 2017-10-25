Injuries: Browns' Myles Garrett in concussion protocol

The sun refuses to shine on the Cleveland Browns.

The club on Wednesday dropped first-overall pick Myles Garrett into the league's concussion protocol after the pass-rusher complained Tuesday of concussion-like symptoms, per the team's official website.

Garrett leads the Browns with four sacks despite missing the first three games of the year. He's now a major question mark heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings in London.

Flashing speed and dominant strength, Garrett has more than looked the part for Cleveland, a team that desperately needed to strike it rich with their first-round pick.

The winless Browns on Wednesday also named DeShone Kizer as their starting quarterback, placing him next in line to face a stacked Minnesota defense across the sea.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 8:

1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle), defensive end Andre Branch (groin), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) are questionable for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Dolphins officially rule out Jay Cutler (ribs) and left guard Anthony Steen (foot).

2. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is slated to have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken arm, according to a source. The hope in Arizona is that Palmer will be sidelined for less than eight weeks.

3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that defensive end Noah Spence has been placed on injured reserve after playing through a shoulder injury since Week 2. He'll likely undergo labrum surgery soon, Rapoport reported.

4. In Carolina, Luke Kuechly is practicing, but still remains in the league's concussion protocol, per Rapoport. The Panthers star linebacker will need full clearance to play Sunday against Tampa Bay. Offensive linemen Ryan Kalil (neck) was not present at the start of practice, but Trai Turner (knee) was, per multiple reports.

5. Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith will be limited in practice, coach Jason Garrett said. He's dealing with a hip issue that flared up during Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Garrett said he expects Sean Lee (hamstring) will be limited, too.

6. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said the team expects Andrew Luck to play this season. Luck will not practice this week as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.