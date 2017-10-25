Browns name DeShone Kizer starting QB vs. Vikings

The Cleveland Browns have a starting quarterback ... for this week.

DeShone Kizer will start under center once again for the winless Browns, who take on the Minnesota Vikings in London this Sunday.

This wouldn't be news if the rookie, who had started the season as Cleveland's quarterback, had held onto the role. However, his Week 6 benching for Kevin Hogan threw the position into flux. Kizer was handed the start in Week 7 against the Titans, but was quickly benched for former starter Cody Kessler, who finished the overtime loss.

On the season, Kizer ranks last in the league in interceptions (11), passer rating (47.8) and completion percentage (52.0); he leads only Joe Flacco in yards per attempt (5.39).

There might not be a more mishandled position in the entire league than "Browns starting quarterback," but as the team nears its bye, and elimination from playoff contention, perhaps Cleveland will find clarity under center. First, the 21-year-old Kizer will have to survive the Vikings, a ball-hawking defense that hasn't allowed more than 300 yards since Week 3 and a weekend in one of the world's great pub cities.