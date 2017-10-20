Twenty-six things to know about Week 7 injuries

The New York Giants might have Sterling Shepard at their disposal on Sunday.

The second-year wide receiver, who sat out last week after suffering an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, is questionable for this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately, the Giants will line up against the Seahawks without defensive end Olivier Vernon, who has been limited by an ankle injury. Center Weston Richburg (concussion) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) also won't play Sunday.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Friday in Week 7:

1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) has been ruled against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Running back Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) will also not play. Center Ryan Kalil is expected to return this week after being sidelined with a neck injury since Week 1.

2. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team is still determining whether Cordy Glenn (ankle, foot) will start at left tackle on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jordan Matthews (thumb) is questionable. McDermott added that tight end Charles Clay could possibly play again this season after suffering a knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago.

3. The Green Bay Packers placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) on injured reserve. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga cleared the concussion protocol, coach Mike McCarthy said. Bulaga was a full participant in Friday's practice. Tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and his status for Sunday is unknown. Cornerback Davon House (quadricep), center Corey Linsley (back) and cornerback Damarious Randall (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Guard Lane Taylor (ankle) is doubtful.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) will start on Sunday against the Bills, the team announced Friday. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring), defensive end Robert Ayers (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), defensive end Noah Spencer (shoulder) and safety T.J. Ward are all questionable.

5. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) and halfback Ryan Hewitt (knee) are both ruled out for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback Adam Jones (back) is listed as doubtful. Rookie wide receiver John Ross (knee) and safety Derron Smith (ankle) are both questionable to play.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is questionable to play on Sunday after not practicing this week. Fournette suffered the ankle injury in the team's Week 6 loss to the Rams. Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) are also questionable for Sunday.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, who didnât practice this week because of his ankle injury, is listed as questionable. Heâs said heâll play. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2017

7. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (toe), wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee/groin) and defensive back Jason McCourty (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

8. New York Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) did not practice Friday and listed as questionable against the Dolphins.

9. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) was limited in practice on Friday and is questionable vs. Browns. Safety Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) did not participate in practice and is also questionable for Sunday.

10. Denver Broncos tackle Donald Stephenson (calf) and tackle Menelik Watson (calf) are both out against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team placed linebacker Corey Nelson on injured reserve after he suffered an elbow injury in practice Thursday.

11. Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin (elbow) was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

12. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says Case Keenum will start this week at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens, but believes Sam Bradford (knee) will play again during the 2017 season. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday. Wide reciever Michael Floyd (hamstring), linebacker Mackensie Alexander (hip), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring) are questionable.

13. The Seattle Seahawks placed defensive end Cliff Avril on injured reserve because of an ongoing neck injury. Cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Giants. Defensive end Michael Bennett (heel) and running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) are questionable.

14. Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) will not play against the Vikings on Sunday. Cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (mouth), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot), wide receiver Mike Willace (back) and tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) are all questionable.

15. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (rib) was limited in practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee) also was limited. Coach Jay Gruden said he expects running back Rob Kelley (ankle) to play and start Monday against the Eagles.

16. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) and linebackers Jordan Hicks (calf) and Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) were each limited in practice.

17. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder) was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable against the Denver Broncos. Safety Adrian Phillips (neck/concussion) was a full participant on Friday and is questionable for the game.

18. Chicago Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton (groin) will not play Sunday against the Panthers. Defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) is doubtful and center Hroniss Grasu (hand) is questionable.

19. New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Both were limited in practice throughout the week.

20. San Francisco 49ers head coach said Kyle Shanahan said this regarding Reuben Foster's (ankle) availability on Sunday against the Cowboys: "As long as there aren't any setbacks here in the next 48 hours, I feel pretty confident." He is officially questionable.

21. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) did not practice this week and is out for Sunday against the 49ers. Linebacker Justin Durant (groin) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) was a full go the entire week in practice.

22. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Center Mike Pouncey (concussion/hip) is questionable. Cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot) is questionable, too.

23. New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle) is questionable.

24. Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (quad), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and linebacker Karlos Dansby (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday's game in England against the Los Angeles Rams.

25. Linebacker Mark Barron (thumb) is questionable for the Rams for Sunday against the Cardinals.