Raiders LB NaVorro Bowman to start vs. Chiefs on TNF

NaVorro Bowman is jumping right into the starting lineup.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the long-time 49er, who recently battled his way out of San Francisco and onto the Raiders' roster, will be among Oakland's starting 11 Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Bowman, a three-time Pro Bowler, adds an element of professionalism to the Raiders' linebacking corps. While the defense hinges largely on the pass rushing prowess of Khalil Mack, Bowman's ability against the run should be a welcome addition to the middle of Jack Del Rio's defense. The Raiders (2-4) are hoping as much as they prepare to take on rookie-of-the-year frontrunner Kareem Hunt. A 2-5 hole may be too deep to climb out of, even with all their name-brand talent on both sides of the ball.