Injuries: Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee) still out

Two practices, two DNPs for Kelvin Benjamin. The Carolina Panthers' fourth-year wide receiver was sidelined a second consecutive day because of soreness in his knee, leaving his status in question for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Benjamin has been battling knee issues throughout the season and had to make an early exit in the Panthers' Week 3 contest with the Saints. He returned strong, however, and leads Carolina with 371 yards. He had nine receptions for 99 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday.

Linebacker(concussion protocol) was present at the start of practice in pads and helmet. Kuechly didn't return following a collision with Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks in the second half of last Thursday's game.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. Doctors have informed Washington Redskins rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (foot) that he might be able to return in eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Allen was initially thought to be done for the season before undergoing surgery in his left foot for a Lisfranc injury.

2. Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) will practice this week. Darby's status for Monday night's game versus the Redskins remains unclear.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he anticipates Jameis Winston (shoulder) throwing in Thursday's practice. Winston, who suffered an AC joint sprain in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, said his shoulder has been improving each day but noted whether or not he plays Sunday at Buffalo is a "team decision."