Injuries: Josh Norman (rib) back at 'Skins practice

Two practices, two DNPs for Kelvin Benjamin. The Carolina Panthers' fourth-year wide receiver was sidelined a second consecutive day because of soreness in his knee, leaving his status in question for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he's concerned about Benjamin's knee.

Benjamin has been battling knee issues throughout the season and had to make an early exit in the Panthers' Week 3 contest with the Saints. He returned strong, however, and leads Carolina with 371 receiving yards. He had nine receptions for 99 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly officially didn't practice Thursday, but he did don pads and a helmet for the session and took part in individual drills for the first time this week. Kuechly missed the second half of last Thursday's loss to the Eagles following a collision with guard Brandon Brooks.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

2. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman returned to practice for the first time since suffering a fractured rib in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Norman was limited to individual drills in practice. "He didn't do any team stuff, but he ran around and looked fine to me," coach Jay Gruden said. "But that's up to his pain tolerance and what the trainers say."

Washington placed rookie defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (foot) on injured reserve. Doctors informed Allen he might be able to return in eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. Allen was initially thought to be done for the season before undergoing surgery in his left foot for a Lisfranc injury.

3. Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson is active for tonight's game against the Raiders. Wilson had been listed questionable due to a knee injury.

4. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) will practice this week. Darby's status for Monday night's game versus the Redskins remains unclear.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) was limited. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) was a full participant.

5. Jameis Winston (shoulder) did not throw during Thursday's practice, per head coach Dirk Koetter. Winston is expected to take all first-team reps at practice Friday as he rehabs the sprained AC joint he suffered in last week's loss to the Cardinals.

Winston told reporters Thursday his shoulder has been improving each day but noted whether or not he plays Sunday at Buffalo is a "team decision."

6. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said he didn't feel rusty in his first practice in 14 months and that he's "very confident" in his knee. "I wouldn't go out on that practice field if I wasn't. ... I definitely believe I'll play this year."

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) said his status for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens is up in the air, though he did say the groin injury he suffered last year was much more severe. He sat out practice again.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (concussion/ankle) was limited and wide receiver Michael Floyd (hamstring) and guard Nick Easton (calf) didn't practice. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hip) also was limited.

7. Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers (toe) returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday.

8. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) was limited in practice.

9. Tennessee Titans running back Demarco Murray (hamstring) did not practice.

10. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was a full participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday. He expects to play Sunday, though the team is monitoring his back.

11. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), linebacker Vince Williams (hip) and cornerback Adam Jones (back) did not practice. Rookie wide receiver John Ross (knee) was limited.

12. Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin is expected to be placed on injured reserve because of his dislocated elbow, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.

13. Green Bay Packers linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back) sat out practice. Offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (concussion) were each limited as was defensive Quinton Dial (chest) and cornerback Davon House (quad). Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery on his broken collarbone Thursday, according to Rapoport.

14. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) and safety Adrian Phillips (neck/concussion) were each limited in practice.

15. San Francisco 49ers linebackers Reuben Foster (ankle) Dekoda Watson (groin) were each limited in practice.

16. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) sat out practice.