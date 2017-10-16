Injury roundup: Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) ruled out

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate could miss a few weeks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Tate, who exited Sunday's loss in New Orleans with an injured shoulder, is expected to miss time, according to a source informed of the situation. He is dealing with an AC joint sprain, Rapoport added.

The Lions have a bye in Week 7.

As one of Detroit's only offensive weapons performing to expectations, Tate missing time would be a blow for the Lions. Before exiting Sunday's loss, Tate earned seven receptions for 96 yards and a tackle-breaking touchdown.

For the season, Tate leads the Lions with 36 receptions and 363 receiving yards. He has also scored two touchdowns.

Here are other injuries we are tracking on Monday:

1. Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is week to week with a sprained ankle and will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers. Sanders suffered the injury late in the third quarter of the Broncos 23-10 loss to the Giants.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian's MRI results came back positive and he's good to go for Sunday, Joseph said. Siemian briefly exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury before returning in the second half.

Wideout Isaiah McKenzie has also been ruled out with a sprained ankle.

2. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared by a doctor to return to practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bridgewater has not taken a snap since he suffered a gruesome knee injury at the end of the 2015 season. He is expected to be activated by the team this week or next, Rapoport added.

3. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone and could potentially miss the rest of the season, coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday. Cornerback Quinten Rollins (Achilles) was put on injured reserve to make room for quarterback Joe Callahan on the active roster.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the situation. Winston exited Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals and did not return.

5. Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross joined practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury in practice on September 20th, according to Paul Dehner, Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

6. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that wideout Jordan Matthews is day to day and the team will see what his availability is like for Sunday come Tuesday, according to the team's lead reporter Chris Brown. Matthews underwent thumb surgery to stabilize the digit, Rapoport reported. Matthews suffered the injury during the Bills' victory over the Falcons in Week 4.

7. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that he believes cornerback Kevin Johnson (knee) should be back after the bye week.

8. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has a Lisfranc sprain and could miss three to four weeks with the injury. Gruden also said that the team will increase cornerback Josh Norman's exercise and running and then reevaluate his injury midweek.

Running back Rob Kelley and safety Deshazor Everett will practice this week. Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is still week to week but getting closer to returning, Gruden said.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has a right hip rotator muscle sprain. The team will likely work out some kickers this week, Gruden said.

9. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) will start practicing this week and is expected to return after the bye.