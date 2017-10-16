Golden Tate (shoulder) dealing with AC joint sprain

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate could miss a few weeks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Tate, who exited Sunday's loss in New Orleans with an injured shoulder, is expected to miss time, according to a source informed of the situation. He is dealing with an AC joint sprain, Rapoport added.

The Lions have a bye in Week 7.

As one of Detroit's only offensive weapons performing to expectations, Tate missing time would be a blow for the Lions. Before exiting Sunday's loss, Tate earned seven receptions for 96 yards and a tackle-breaking touchdown.

For the season, Tate leads the Lions with 36 receptions and 363 receiving yards. He has also scored two touchdowns.

Here are other injuries we are tracking on Monday:

1. Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared by a doctor to return to practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bridgewater has not taken a snap since he suffered a gruesome knee injury at the end of the 2015 season. He is expected to be activated by the team this week or next, Rapoport added.

2. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the situation. Winston exited Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals and did not return.

3. Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross joined practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury in practice on September 20th, according to Paul Dehner, Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

4. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that wideout Jordan Matthews is day-to-day and the team will see what his availability is like for Sunday come Tuesday, according to the team's lead reporter Chris Brown. Matthews underwent thumb surgery to stabilize the digit, Rapoport reported. Matthews suffered the injury during the Bills' victory over the Falcons in Week 4.

5. Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that he believes cornerback Kevin Johnson (knee) should be back after the bye week.