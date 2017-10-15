Tom Brady becomes NFL's career QB wins leader

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

Tom Brady added to his list of incredible feats Sunday afternoon.

With the New England Patriots' 24-17 victory over the New York Jets, Tom Brady became the all-time leader for the most career regular-season wins by an NFL quarterback. He earned his 187th career win, breaking a three-way share for the lead he held with Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Including playoffs, Brady has an NFL-leading 212 career victories.

As expected the NFL world celebrated Brady's historic accomplishment:

Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments