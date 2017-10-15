Tom Brady becomes NFL's career QB wins leader

Tom Brady added to his list of incredible feats Sunday afternoon.
With the New England Patriots' 24-17 victory over the New York Jets, Tom Brady became the all-time leader for the most career regular-season wins by an NFL quarterback. He earned his 187th career win, breaking a three-way share for the lead he held with Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.
Including playoffs, Brady has an NFL-leading 212 career victories.
As expected the NFL world celebrated Brady's historic accomplishment:
Most regular season wins by a starting QB.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2017
Most postseason wins by a starting QB.
Most overall wins by a starting QB. pic.twitter.com/jkmkkeeKfl
Beast. Congrats 12 https://t.co/WgzvxX0uLLâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 15, 2017
Mount GOATmore?â NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) October 15, 2017
Following his win over the #Jets, Tom Brady officially has the most regular-season wins (187) among QBs in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/BfUz5htVYk
Tom Brady: 187 career wins (regular season), most by a starting QB in NFL history @Patriotsâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 15, 2017
