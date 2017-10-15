Tom Brady becomes NFL's career QB wins leader

Tom Brady added to his list of incredible feats Sunday afternoon.

With the New England Patriots' 24-17 victory over the New York Jets, Tom Brady became the all-time leader for the most career regular-season wins by an NFL quarterback. He earned his 187th career win, breaking a three-way share for the lead he held with Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Including playoffs, Brady has an NFL-leading 212 career victories.

As expected the NFL world celebrated Brady's historic accomplishment:

Most regular season wins by a starting QB.

Most postseason wins by a starting QB.

Most regular season wins by a starting QB.

Most postseason wins by a starting QB.

Most overall wins by a starting QB.

Following his win over the #Jets, Tom Brady officially has the most regular-season wins (187) among QBs in NFL history.