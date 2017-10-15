NaVorro Bowman set to visit with Oakland Raiders

The market for free-agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman is already heating up.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Bowman and the Oakland Raiders have mutual interest, and a visit is expected in the coming days, per a source informed of the situation.

The Raiders could use aid in their leaky second-level. Oakland owns the eighth-worst rush defense in the NFL through five weeks, allowing 124.6 yards per game on the ground, and the 30th ranked third-down defense.

The San Francisco 49ers cut Bowman on Friday. The 29-year-old linebacker was set to see a reduced role with rookie Reuben Foster expected to return from injury this week. After initially requesting a trade, Bowman said he'd accept diminished duties. General manager John Lynch, however, felt that once a player has the mentality he wants out, it is time to move on.

A short trip across the Bay makes sense for both Bowman and the Raiders. While the linebacker's play has dipped this season -- particularly in coverage -- he would bring a veteran with pedigree to the middle of a defense that needs to improve if Oakland is to claw its way back into the playoff picture.