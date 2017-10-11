Brady isn't worried about his shoulder: 'I'm good'

Tom Brady isn't concerned about his shoulder injury.

"I'm good. Not worried about it." Brady told reporters Wednesday. "I'll be there Sunday."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Brady suffered an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Brady previously said he would be ready for Sunday's divisional showdown versus the New York Jets. Coach Bill Belichick didn't express much concern about his quarterback when addressing the media before practice.

"Tom's as physically and mentally tough as any player I've coached. No doubt about that," Belichick said.

For the second straight day, Brady sat out practice. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who didn't play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week because of a thigh injury, also didn't practice Wednesday.

The 40-year-old quarterback has been battered this season. Brady has been sacked 16 times this season (6th-most in NFL), after being taken down just 15 times in 12 games in 2016 (fewest among qualified QBs). Brady is being sacked 3.2 times per game, the most in his career. He's on pace to be sacked 51 times. He was sacked 41 times in 2001 -- the most he's ever been sacked over the course of a full season.