Tom Brady not seen on practice field Tuesday

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not visible during the portion of practice open to the media on Tuesday.

Brady was sacked three times during the team's Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa logged six quarterback hits in total, though Brady said it would not affect his attendance for this Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Brady was asked after the game about the hits he absorbed. "I'll be there next Sunday." â Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 10, 2017

It did not appear to be a veteran's day off as other tenured Patriots like Rob Gronkowski were spotted out on the field by reporters. The team is not required to issue an injury report on Tuesday.

