Tom Brady has sprain to non-throwing shoulder

Tom Brady was not seen at Patriots practice on Tuesday during the portion open to media. We now know why.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Brady suffered an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The game was a particularly brutal one for the Patriots quarterback, who was sacked three times and hit six times over the course of 60 minutes.

According to Rapoport, Brady will not miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets (3-2). Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008 when he tore his ACL in the season-opener.

While this would only be stunning news if Brady were actually flirting with missing time, any pock or bruise on the future Hall of Famer is noteworthy. Brady has looked largely like his old self in 2017, but at 40 years old injuries tend to take on a greater significance regardless of how transcendently healthy one appears to be.

Brady has been under pressure so far this season, taking 16 sacks -- one more than he took in all of 2016.