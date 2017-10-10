Injuries: Giants WR Brandon Marshall (ankle) put on IR

Two days after hauling in a team-high seven receptions and a touchdown, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess was held out of Tuesday's practice with a knee injury. Funchess was also a non-participant on Monday, reportedly walking around the locker room with ice on his knees.

Carolina, which hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, is already playing without tight end Greg Olsen. Funchess has caught 14 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the past two weeks and leads all Panthers wide receivers with 24 receptions on the season, second to only running back Christian McCaffrey (27) on the team.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera did not seem concerned about Funchess' status for Thursday.

Rivera: "Funchess should be fine. Just sore from a very physical game." â Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 10, 2017

Rivera also said he anticipates cornerbacks James Bradberry (calf) and Daryl Worley (ankle) will play despite not practicing.

Offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (neck) still has not fully returned to practice but is working with trainers on the side.

In other Panthers injury news, offensive tackle Matt Kalil (ankle), defensive end Julius Peppers (shoulder), quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder) and running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle).

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. The 12-year veteran had 18 receptions in his first year with the Giants.

Teammate Odell Beckham underwent surgery to repair a broken ankle sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Thank u all for your prayers. You better believe I'll be back better than ever. God Speed A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

2. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not practice Tuesday after suffering an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, a source informed NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Brady, who has played through the injury in the past, has said he'll play Sunday versus the New York Jets. Brady was sacked three times last Thursday by Tampa Bay and took several other hits in the Patriots' win.

3. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) was a full participant Tuesday. Cox has missed the past two games. Cox told reporters he was not sure yet if he would play Thursday against the Panthers.

4. Bears linebacker John Timu, carted off Monday night against the Vikings, has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and will be out 2 to 4 weeks, Rapoport reported.

5. An MRI revealed no new injury for Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), who could miss Sunday's game versus the Packers. Minnesota trainer Eric Sugarman said Bradford has wear and tear on his knee joint related to his two previous surgeries.

Sugarman also said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will be re-evaluated Monday. Bridgewater, who's been out since the 2016 offseason, is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list next week.