Injury roundup: Mariota, Carr unlikely to play

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is unlikely to play against the Dolphins in Miami today, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Matt Cassel is expected to start, with recently signed Brandon Weeden backing him up.

Mariota injured his hamstring in Tennessee's loss to Houston last Sunday and was considered a game-time decision due to the injury. His recovery time from the time of injury was estimated to be 2 to 4 weeks, said a source.

The third-year passer out of Oregon is averaging 198 yards per game and has thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions for the 2-2 Titans this season.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) has fought like crazy to play but sources tell Rapoport his injury isn't expected to allow him to. Backup EJ Manuel is expected to get the start at home today against the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play against the Raiders, per Rapoport.

3. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Cowboys, according to Rapoport.

4. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (neck) was listed as questionable, but a source tells Rapoport that he's expected to play against the Giants.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) may be in some pain, but the hope is he's out on the field against the Steelers, per Rapoport.

6. Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) is not expected to play against the Cardinals, according to Rapoport.