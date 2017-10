Martavis Bryant was added to the injury report on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after coming down with an illness.

In his four games back from suspension, Bryant has been one of Ben Roethlisberger's top targets. The receiver has 10 catches on 23 targets for 183 yards and one touchdown.

If Bryant can't go, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Hunter will likely get more run in his spot on the outside.