Injury roundup: Marcus Mariota won't play vs. Dolphins

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been ruled out for Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

Matt Cassel will get the start, with recently signed Brandon Weeden backing him up.

Mariota injured his hamstring in Tennessee's loss to Houston last Sunday and was considered a game-time decision due to the injury. His recovery time is estimated to be 2-4 weeks, a source told Rapoport.

The third-year passer out of Oregon is averaging 198 yards per game and has thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions for the 2-2 Titans.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) won't play today vs. Packers, a team source tells NFL Network's Jane Slater. Left tackle Tyron Smith (back) is slated to play.

2. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) has fought like crazy to play but sources tell Rapoport his injury isn't expected to allow him to return this week. Backup EJ Manuel is expected to get the start at home today against the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) is listed as questionable but is expected to play against the Raiders, per Rapoport.

4. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Cowboys, according to Rapoport. However, running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) is not expected to play.

5. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (neck) was listed as questionable, but he is active for Sunday against the Giants.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) might be in some pain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, but he will play against the Steelers.

7. Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) will not play against the Cardinals, head coach Doug Pederson tells NFL Network's Alex Flanagan.

8. While New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, but defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) will not play.

9. Seattle Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel (knee) will play today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Joeckel is expected to undergo knee surgery during the bye week, Garafolo adds per source informed of the team's plans.

10. Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (shoulder), defensive end Mario Addison (knee) and tackle Matt Kalil (groin) are all good to go against the Lions, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported.

11. Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and running back Dwayne Washington (quad) both will not play against the Carolina Panthers.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is active against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bryant was added to the injury report on Saturday after coming down with an illness.