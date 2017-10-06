Injuries: Tyler Eifert, John Ross ruled out for Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (back), wide receiver John Ross (knee) running back Ryan Hewitt (knee) and safety Derron Smith (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Eifert has been sidelined since Week 2 -- against the Texans -- after aggravating a back injury similar to the one that ended his 2016 campaign early.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Friday heading into Sunday's slate of Week 5 games:

1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) was back at practice, as scheduled on Friday. Colts coach Chuck Pagano said tight end Jack Doyle (concussion/neck) is out against the 49ers on Sunday.

2. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is questionable and a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Dolphins.

3. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said his problematic knee is feeling "much better this week than what it did two weeks ago when I was on the practice field." It remains to be seen if he'll play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

4. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will be out four weeks due a rib fracture and small puncture in his lungs. Norman suffered the injury in the team's Monday night loss to the Chiefs.

5. Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson said RB Wendell Smallwood (knee) is questionable for Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will not play because of a calf injury.

6. New York Giants center Weston Richburg (head) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

7. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback E.J. Gaines (groin), tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), safety Micah Hyde (knee) and cornerback Shareece Wright (back) are all listed as questionable for Sunday.

8. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is making progress, but still has not cleared the concussion protocol, says head coach Mike McCarthy. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels says he is "ready to roll" and will play vs. #Cowboys.

9. Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (knee) practicing for first time this week, as Rivera indicated yesterday. Safety Demetrious Cox (ankle) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) are both out. Ron Rivera however said Kalil "had a really good week." Tackle Matt Kalil (groin) has been ruled questionable.

10. Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett doesn't know if tackle Tyron Smith (back) will practice today, but if he does it will be on a limited basis.

11. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is good to go after returning to practice today.

12. Pete Carroll said on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM that he doesn't expect to have Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) available Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

13. New York Jets defensive end Kony Ealy (shoulder), cornerback Daryl Roberts (hamstring), linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) and running back Matt Forte (knee/toe) are all ruled out. Defensive end Muhammed Wilkerson (shoulder) and cornerback Juston Burris (foot) are both questionable. Jets coach Todd Bowles said Burris injured his foot during practice on Thursday.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell, who injured his shoulder against the New England Patriots on Thursday, is expected to be out 2 to 4 weeks, a source informed of the situation tells Rapoport.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) and center Brandon Linder (illness) are all questionable against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) is out after not practicing Thursday and Friday.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday against the Jaguars after missing practice Thursday and Friday.

17. Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (foot) and linebacker Dee Ford (back) are out for Sunday vs. Texans.

18. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) threw in practice for the second straight day.