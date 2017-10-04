Adam Gase: 'No more excuses' for Dolphins' offense

Three weeks into Adam Gase's second year as the Dolphins' head coach, Miami's offense hasn't been as advertised. In fact, it's been far, far worse.

The Dolphins are last in the pros in yards per game (249.0) and yards per play (4.2). Miami's third-down percentage (21.2) is the lowest by any team since the 2002 Cowboys. After being blanked across the Atlantic, the Dolphins are averaging an anemic 8.3 points per game, while no other team is averaging fewer than 15.0 PPG.

Filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill, former Bears quarterback-turned-broadcaster-for-five-seconds Jay Cutler has not taken to his ex-offensive coordinator's scheme, as the football cognoscenti presumed in the preseason. Cutler instead has been inaccurate and off-beat in three games, averaging 204.7 yards per game and taking three sacks an outing.

Last week, after Miami was humiliated by the Jets, 20-6, Gase rightly said he was tired watching his "garbage" offense and promised to figure out what was ailing the star-studded attack.

Eight days later, following a shutout at the hands of an oft-ridiculed New Orleans defense, Gase doubled down.

"At this point, the excuses are running out," Gase said Wednesday, per ESPN's James Walker. "There are no more excuses. It's either get the job done, or we will find someone that can."

Gase didn't call out particular players or positions that needed addressing, but he did insinuate that the offensive line's pass protection is a big part of Miami's dysfunction.

"You only can make a throw if you're upright," Gase said. "So there's been a few times where we've called some things and haven't been able to get the ball up, whether it's a pressure issue or [Cutler's] had to escape the pocket and had to lower his eyes."

Next up for the Dolphins' offense is a get-right game, their first home tilt of the season after a long month on the road against a Titans defense that just surrendered five touchdowns to rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and has given up 84 points and 878 yards over the past two weeks.

If the Dolphins flounder against Tennessee, Gase won't have the words -- or excuses -- to explain his unit's cold start.