Deshaun Watson, Todd Gurley among Players of Week

The quarter mark of the NFL season is officially in the books. Who would have imagined that the Bills would be alone atop the AFC East while the Rams would be leading the NFC West? Thanks to a veteran kicker's seven field goals and a rookie quarterback's five scores, the Rams and Texans emerged victorious in Week 4. For those performances, those players -- among others -- were recognized by the NFL as the Players of the Week.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after setting an NFL record for most total touchdowns by a rookie with five. Watson -- who led the Clemson Tigers to the national championship in January -- was in rhythm with his receivers as he connected for four scores, as well as a 1-yard run to cap off a 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The veteran out of Ohio State recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh's 26-9 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore.

For the second straight week, Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Hauschka was a perfect 3-for-3 in field goals, including a tie-breaking 56-yarder which propelled Buffalo over Atlanta.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The former Georgia Bulldog recorded 215 yards from scrimmage (121 rushing, 94 receiving) and capped off a stellar day with a touchdown in Los Angeles' 35-30 victory in Dallas.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The 37-year-old veteran showed that age is just a number as he harassed and terrorized Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, sacking him twice and pressuring him throughout the game.

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein. The sixth-year veteran out of Missouri Western was a perfect 7-for-7 in field goals, accounting for 23 of the 35 points scored by the Rams in their win over the Cowboys.