Injuries: Redskins' Trent Williams (knee) getting MRI

Arguably the best left tackle in the game is getting an MRI on his injured knee.

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced Tuesday that Trent Williams needed further testing on his ailing knee. The big left tackle briefly left Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with the injury, but returned. Now the team will hold its breath hoping the MRI results reveal just a minor ailment.

Gruden also announced running back Rob Kelley, who returned from a rib injury to play on Monday Night Football, is day to day with an ankle sprain. Cornerback Josh Norman is week to week with a rib fracture, while wide receiver Josh Doctson suffered a shoulder strain in the loss and Deshazor Everett suffered a hamstring injury, Gruden announced.

Here's a look at other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The Seattle Seahawks announced running back Chris Carson underwent "successful" surgery on his injured ankle.

2. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) will make his practice debut this week.

3. The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Jack Crawford (bicep) on injured reserve.

4. With safety Colt Anderson (who was placed on IR on Tuesday with a forearm injury) and receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) ailing, the Buffalo Bills announced they signed receiver Philly Brown, and safeties Trae Elston and Shamarko Thomas.