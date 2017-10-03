Brandon Weeden reaches deal with Tennessee Titans

With Marcus Mariota's hamstring injury serious enough to make head coach Mike Mularkey think twice about his backup situation, the Titans have dipped into the pool of available quarterbacks for depth.

Former Browns first-round pick Brandon Weeden has agreed to terms on a one-year contract that would send him to Nashville, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday. ESPN first reported the development.

Weeden, who turns 34 in two weeks, will likely play a supporting role to Matt Cassel if Cassel needs to start a game for the Titans in the coming weeks. Cassel went 4 of 10 for 21 yards and two interceptions against the Texans on Sunday.

Weeden was let go by the Texans a little more than a month ago, having spent the previous two years as a backup or fill-in starter for Bill O'Brien. Weeden did not see the field at all in 2016 while the Texans cycled between Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage.

Mularkey said Mariota was "day to day" and that the Titans planned to be smart with their franchise quarterback. Given Mariota's ability to make plays in the running game, a hamstring injury may be more significant than normal. Should that be the case, the Titans have two quarterbacks ready to fill in.