Injuries: Randall Cobb confident he'll play vs. Bears

Randall Cobb is on his way back.

The Packers receiver told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz that he's "optimistic" he'll play on Thursday Night Football against the Bears this week. Cobb missed Sunday's overtime win over the Bengals with a chest injury. Cobb was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

The Packers' offense is in sneaky-good shape. Despite no rushing game against the Bengals last week and Aaron Rodgers getting sacked six times, Geronimo Allison broke out of nowhere to catch six of eight targets for 122 yards. Jordy Nelson grabbed another two touchdowns. The slow addition of Cobb back into his regular role can only aid a team that is 2-0 at home this season and tied for the division lead with the Vikings and Bears.

Cobb has 15 catches for 145 yards so far this year, most coming in a nine-catch, 85-yard performance in the Packers' season-opening win over the Seahawks.

Thursday's game will be televised on CBS, NFL Network and streamed live Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced defensive lineman Jerel Worthy is out of concussion protocol. Defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, who missed Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury, is day to day this week, McDermott said. The head coach added that offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, who also missed the Broncos game with a foot/ankle injury, won't practice Wednesday.