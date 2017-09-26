Aaron Rodgers wants fans to link arms during anthem

Aaron Rodgers wants fans to join in on the Packers' spreading of the message of unity.

The Green Bay quarterback said Tuesday he wants fans at Lambeau Field to join the Packers in linking arms during the national anthem before their Thursday Night Football contest against the Chicago Bears.

"This is about equality," Rodgers said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. But we've got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we're going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we're going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together."

Packers teammates Lance Kendricks, Martellus Bennett and Kevin King sat on the bench during the anthem before their Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals as most of the players stood and locked arms. Players across the NFL protested and showed demonstrations of unity during the playing of the national anthem Sunday and Monday following remarks made over the weekend by President Donald Trump that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games.

The Packers, like many other teams, have held many team meetings in recent days to discuss what they would do during the playing of the anthem.

"I think it was Marty's idea," Kendricks said of the idea to lock arms and have fans participate as well. "Aaron spoke first and he kind of laid it out and laid out the fact that he's on our side and he understands the message being conveyed and trying to get across. And then Marty wrote a statement and in the statement he said we're going to lock arms and he's going to challenge the fans to lock arms as well, so it kind of puts them in a position where it's like, 'Look you're either going to unite with us or you're not.' I think that's really cool because it puts them in a position where it's like now we're talking to you, so you make a decision, peacefully make a decision."

Green Bay hosts Chicago at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, aired on CBS, NFL Network and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.