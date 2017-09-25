Deshaun Watson, Week 4 fantasy streaming options

Since Alex Gelhar already masterfully identified some of the top waiver wire targets ahead of Week 4, and Matt Harmon examined top deep league adds in his deep dive, it's my job to provide some streaming candidates at quarterback, tight end and defense for the upcoming slate of game. Keep in mind, most of these players/teams are bottom-of-the-barrel targets for deep leagues, and I'm not saying they're going to be top scorers at their position, but they should do enough to keep your team competitive in Week 4 if you need some assistance. So, let's get to it.

QUARTERBACKS

Week 4 presents a TON of options for quarterback streamers. So I'm going to change up the format a bit to include a longer list of players, with shorter explanations of why each has some upside if you're in need of help ahead of Week 4. Here we go ...

Home QBs

Trevor Siemian vs Raiders | 28.9% owned: Siemian had a down week on the road against a tough Bills defense, so he could very well be available or be dropped during waiver processing this week. He heads back home to Denver to face the Raiders in Week 4 and Oakland just got shredded on Sunday night by Kirk Cousins and the Redskins. And by shredded, I mean they allowed 427 yards of total offense, 356 of which were via the passing game. The Raiders are also one of just six teams that doesn't have an interception through Week 3, so Siemian has that going for him. It's an ideal bounce-back spot for the Broncos quarterback against a defense that is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position so far this year.

Deshaun Watson vs Titans | 8.2% owned: If you're looking for more of a deep play, there's reason to plug DeSean Watson in this space ahead of his Week 4 matchup against Tennessee. In two straight road games, Watson has posted a respectable 17 and 20 standard fantasy points against Cincinatti and New England. The rookie very nearly led the Texans to an upset over the Patriots IN Foxboro in Week 3. The emergence of a few unlikely weapons in the passing game helped Watson's performance here. Wideout Bruce Ellington (4/59/1), tight end Ryan Griffin (5/61/1) and running back D'Onta Foreman (2/61/0) contributed to Watson's 301 pass yards and two touchdowns on the day. In addition, Watson's fantasy value is bolstered by his ability to run; he added 41 rush yards on eight carries. The rookie has over 100 rushing yards and a rushing score over the course of his last two games and that ground production always helps a fantasy line. In week 4, Watson goes up against the Titans defense in Houston. Tennessee just surrendered 433 total yards of offense to Russell Wilson's Seahawks in Week 3. The Titans are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through three weeks, having faced Derek Carr, Blake Bortles and Wilson.

Case Keenum vs Lions | 0.2% owned: As much as I don't want to do this, it's tough to ignore Case Keenum after his three-touchdown, QB3 performance in Week 3. Granted, it came against a Buccaneers defense who was missing stars like Kwon Alexander, Brent Grimes and lost Gerald McCoy during the game. Still, Keenum came out hot and never cooled down, successfully distributing the ball to his dynamic wideout tandem of Stefon Diggs and Adam Theilen. I'm not positive, but I like to think that Week 2 Keenum was hampered by lack of preparation ahead of the game against the Steelers, and that a week of first team reps ahead of Week 3 let him build chemistry with his receiving corps. Whatever the case may be (pun intended), Keenum is at home against the Lions in Week 4. The Lions have been stingy against fantasy quarterbacks thus far in terms of fantasy points allowed per game (11.38) but the Detroit unit has still allowed the ninth-most passing total yards. They also faced a struggling Carson Palmer, Eli Manning with virtually no protection and Matt Ryan at in Detroit. Keenum gets the nod in a home game with arguably one of the best receiving tandems in the league â¦ but only if you're desperate. (Keep an eye on Sam Bradford's status, as well.)

Road QBs

Carson Wentz at Chargers | 38.7% owned: At this point, Wentz's ownership is getting above streaming territory, but if he's still out there, he has a good matchup against the Chargers in Week 4. Los Angeles lost star corner, Jason Verrett, to potentially season-ending knee surgery ahead of Week 3. Alex Smith put up a respectable 15 fantasy points against them in Los Angeles Sunday, even though he only threw for 155 yards. The Chargers allowed a top-four QB finish to Simian in Week 1, and a top-20 finish to each of Jay Cutler in Week 2 and Smith in Week 3. Wentz struggled against a good Giants pass defense on Sunday, so this matchup presents an ideal bounce-back spot. Despite his slow game against New York, Wentz remains a top-10 fantasy signal caller through three weeks in terms of cumulative points.

Eli Manning at Buccaneers | 26.3% owned: It's almost like having a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. makes Eli Manning a better fantasy option. Go figure. After two abysmal weeks to start the year, Manning threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles on Sunday. As our NextGenStats team pointed out, Manning was getting the ball out to his receivers much quicker than he had in the first two games. His average Time to Throw in Week 3 was 2.0 seconds, compared to 2.89 in Week 1 and 2.61 in Week 2. Given the lack of quality pass protection from his offensive line, he made a point to speed up his throws and it paid off. Manning goes on the road for the second straight week to face a Buccaneers defense that was decimated by injuries in Week 3. As mentioned in the Case Keenum portion, the team was without Kwon Alexander, Brent Grimes and lost Gerald McCoy to an ankle injury during the game. If this trio has to miss more time, it could mean another nice day for Manning and his receivers.

Andy Dalton at Browns | 21.9% owned: It's amazing what a new offensive coordinator can do. Andy Dalton's performance against the Packers was a huge step above his first two weeks. He threw his first two touchdown passes of the year, targeted his best receiver in AJ Green 13 times and threw for 212 yards on his way to a 16 point fantasy outing. He had combined for 6.46 points in his first two games. There's still room for improvement and a matchup against the Browns provides an ideal environment for that. Cleveland just let former Patriots' third-stringer Jacoby Brissett dissect them for 259 pass yards and one touchdown through the air, while adding two rushing scores. If Brissett can do damage like that to the Browns defense, Dalton should be just fine as a Week 4 streamer as the Bengals get their legs under a new OC and look for their first win of the year.

Jared Goff at Cowboys | 2.5% owned: Hot off a big win last Thursday night in San Francisco, Jared Goff will look to make it two in a row on the road in Dallas. Goff had a stellar outing in Week 2 throwing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and didn't throw a pick against the 49ers. Thanks to some solid snags from both Sammy Watkins (6/106/2) and Robert Woods (6/108) and a balanced attack on the heels of a breakout game from Todd Gurley, the Rams were firing on all cylinders. The Cowboys are lacking experienced playmakers in their secondary and allowed Trevor Simeian and company to pile up 380 yards of total offense against them in Week 2. Don't let Dallas' Week 1 defensive performance fool you. They're susceptible to allowing big games and have rookies playing a modest percentage of snaps in the secondary (FS Xavier Woods, CB Jourdan Lewis, DB Chidobe Awuzie). If the Rams can keep the connection between Goff and Watkins rolling, look out, world.

Jay Cutler vs Saints (London) | 7.3% owned: This is an easy one. If I left ole Cutty out of this section, I'd be doing you all a disservice. Yes, the Dolphins were a major letdown against the Jets in Week 2. But Cutler will now head to London to face a Saints defense that has allowed 977 passing yards and seven total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks through just three games. Cutler let us down once but he has a great shot at coming through on neutral ground against New Orleans in Week 4. If you really feel like YOLO-ing, Cutler's your (apathetic) man.

TIGHT ENDS

Don't go chasing Mercedes Lewis' three-touchdowns. DON'T DO IT. As James Koh pointed out on a recent episode of the Fantasy LIVE podcast, Lewis had three touchdowns in his last three seasons combined before he posted a 4/62/3 line against the Ravens in London. It was as flukey as they come. Let's look at some options for Week 4 that could actually pay off as streamers.

Charles Clay at Falcons | 13.9% owned: I've been trying to avoid advocating for Clay as a streamer, because he's tough to trust. But if nothing else, he's a volume play on a Bills team that lacks reliable pass-catching options. Clay owns a 24 percent share of the Bill's targets thus far. His 18 targets on leads the team's pass catchers (LeSean McCoy has 20) and he's already received five red zone looks that he's converted into two scores. Ahead of the Week 3 Monday night game, Clay ranked fifth among tight ends in overall fantasy points for the season (23.5). For a guy getting such a huge target share and already ranks top five at his position, the ownership level is egregious. Buffalo will likely have to employ a pass-heavy approach to keep pace with the Falcons in Atlanta, giving Clay even more volume upside.

Evan Engram vs Buccaneers | 14.7% owned: Through three games, Engram ranks second on the Giants with 19 targets â¦ that's a 16.2 percent share on a team in which targets have been split pretty evenly so far. Engram's 19 looks have him tied for sixth-most among all tight ends this season. The return of Odell Beckham Jr. helps Engram's outlook in that it could open some lanes for him up the seam while defenders are busy dealing with Beckham on the outside. As mentioned in the Manning portion above, the Buccaneers defense is missing key players due to injury and that could also be in Engram's favor in Week 4. He's a high-volume tight end with the athletic abilities of a wide receiver and is worth a shot against a banged-up Tampa Bay defense.

Ryan Griffin vs Titans | 0.2% owned: With C.J. Fedorowicz on injured reserve, the next man up at tight end in Houston is Ryan Griffin. His six targets in Week 3 ranked him third on the team, and his rookie quarterback found him in the end zone against the Patriots. Not to be the guy talking about rookie quarterbacks and tight ends, but there is some merit to that. NextGenStats counted 57 snaps for Griffin in Week 3, or 85 percent of the Texans plays meaning he was on the field nearly the entire game. That's a plus for his opportunity going forward. The titans just surrendered 125 receiving yards and a touchdown on 15 targets to Seattle tight ends in Week 3, so the matchup for Griffin is favorable, too.

Vernon Davis at Chiefs | 2.0% owned: In Jordan Reed's absence in Week 3, Vernon Davis made for a wonderful plug-and-play option at tight end. Kirk Cousins clearly has an affinity for throwing to his tight ends as Davis' five targets on the night were third most on the team. He hauled in all five of them, too, for a solid 58 yards and a touchdown. You're only using Davis in Week 4 if Reed is out again, so keep an eye on his health as the week progresses. If you're a Reed owner, Davis is a virtual must-own for the week, as Washington doesn't play until Monday night, and there won't be any other options for you that late in the week.

DEFENSES (D/STs)

New York Jets D/ST vs Jaguars | 0.2% owned:Hang with me here â¦ There aren't a ton of ideal home D/ST streamers available this week, but the Jets should make for a nice play at Metlife Stadium against the visiting Jaguars. Somehow, New York just put up 14 fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins in a shocker. They have the luxury of staying home, while the Jaguars come in from a long road trip in London. Yes, Jacksonville dominated the Ravens in Week 3, posting 44 points, 410 yards of offense and 24 first downs. And Blake Bortles didn't throw a single pick. But like I said, Jacksonville has a long journey back to New York while the Jets have been chilling on their home turf. New York shut down Jay Ajayi, limited Cutler to 195 passing yards and forced Miami to punt on their first seven possessions. It could get ugly, quick.

Detroit Lions D/ST at Vikings | 7.3% owned: Ideally, you want to avoid road teams to stream as D/STs in any given week, but the Lions cannot be disregarded in this case. On the heels of seven interceptions, a fumble recovery, three defensive/special teams touchdowns and just 57 points allowed in the first three weeks, the Lions are the top-scoring fantasy defense in the NFL. I do realize I just wrote about streaming Case Keenum above, but the dude is turnover-prone, if you hadn't heard. Prior to the 2017 season, Keenum had a 24 to 20 touchdown interception ratio in his career. He threw more picks last year (11) than touchdowns (nine). So yeah, the Lions have potential to eat again, in a division matchup on the road none-the-less.

Cincinatti Bengals D/ST vs Browns | 8.4% owned: For as unproductive as the Bengals offense has been this year (though they got back on track a bit in Week 3) the defense has managed decent numbers for fantasy managers. Even though Cincy allowed 27 points to be scored against them against the Packers at Lambeau, the unit managed a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers, and the unit posted 14 fantasy points thanks to an additional six sacks on the day. Now with the Cincy offense finding its way again, it should take some pressure off the D. The Browns are an ideal opponent to put up a solid line again, too. Cleveland committed three turnovers (all three were picks thrown by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer) against the Colts last week and went just five for 13 on third downs. Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions with seven. Without No. 1 wideout Corey Coleman (IR, broken hand) the Browns offense is desperate for playmakers. Oh and one more thing: The Bengals get linebacker Vontaze Burfict back from a suspension for this game.

