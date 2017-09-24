DeMarco Murray, Titans run by Seahawks in slugfest

With 10 combined three-and-outs in the first half, this game doubled as a white-knuckle slugfest until the Titans (2-1) and Seahawks (1-2) awoke on offense in a game that boiled down to the final minutes. Here's what we learned from Tennessee's 33-27 win over Seattle:

1. Everybody owes an apology to DeMarco Murray (14/115/1). Largely written off, the veteran Titans back broke the game open with a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, a feat that surprised a general public expecting Derrick Henry (13/54) to be crowned as the team's unquestioned workhorse. The second-year back spent much of the game watching from the sideline. It's worth noting that Seattle's much-ballyhooed defense was gashed for 196 yards on the ground after allowing the Niners to blast away for 159 yards in Week 2.

2. What to make of Seattle's offense? After an ugly -- and, frankly, boring -- start on Sunday, Russell Wilson leaned on a monster game from star wideout Doug Baldwin (10/105/1) to keep the Seahawks alive and kicking. With no hint of a ground game, Wilson threw for a career-high 364 yards with completions of 46, 36, 34, 27, 26 and 22 yards. Still, it was concerning to watch Wilson running for his life behind a messy offensive line and trying to complete passes with defenders dragging him to the ground. Wilson nearly led a magical comeback -- pulling the Seahawks within six points with 1:50 to play -- but it was too much to ask. It doesn't help that Seattle's once-epic ground game, with 69 yards at 3.1 yards per carry on Sunday, simply cannot impose its will in 2017.

3. Sunday marked a decisive step forward for Marcus Mariota, who was asked to make plays in obvious passing situations. He did just that on a well-blocked, 55-yard, catch-and-run scoring strike to Rishard Matthews before later unfurling a perfect touchdown pass down the sideline to rookie tight end Jonnu Smith. Mariota (20-of-32 passing with 225 yards and two scores) is a fascinating, lightning-quick scrambler, which sometimes overshadows how pretty of a passer he is inside an offense that saw him spread the ball to eight separate targets.

4. Richard Sherman was somehow penalized three times on one play. The All-Pro Seahawks cover man was initially flagged for pass interference on a first-half snap that saw Mariota picked off by Kam Chancellor. Sherman was then flagged for holding on Chancellor's return, which prompted the fired-up cornerback to rip off his helmet and jaw at the official, netting an unsportsmanlike conduct call that helped set up Tennessee's first field goal.

5. Sherman wasn't done causing chaos, flying helmet-to-helmet into Mariota on a scramble by the quarterback midway through the second quarter. The refs were busy again, calling Sherman for unnecessary roughness. After the late hit generated a crowded scuffle between Seahawks and Titans players, game officials also flagged Seattle's Sheldon Richardson and Tennessee's Taylor Lewan and Quinton Spain for unnecessary roughness calls. With two offsetting dead-ball fouls from either team, the entire snap was nullified, allowing the Titans to forge on for a second Succop field goal.

6. One of Sunday's most exciting plays -- a long, blazing punt return score by fascinating Titans rookie Adoree' Jackson -- was nullified by a flag. It doesn't take away from how special Tennessee's first-rounder has looked as a return threat.