Rookie kicks Eagles past Giants with 61-yard FG

The Giants are 0-3 after a losing a thriller in Philadelphia 27-24 to the Eagles. Here's what we learned:

1. Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott made one of the greatest field goals in NFL history with a 61-yarder as time expired to win a topsy-turvy game. But Elliott would have never been in that position if not for a shanked punt by the Giants' Brad Wing to give the Eagles a shot at a last-second drive. Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery also deserve a huge assist for a difficult 19-yard connection, the longest reception for the Eagles all day, to set up the field goal with only one second left on the clock.

2. Eli Manning and the Giants' offense finally heated up against a banged-up Eagles defense, but it was ultimately too late. Trailing 14-0 after 29 drives with only one touchdown all season, the Giants reached the end zone on three straight possessions to open a 24-point fourth quarter. New York focused on short throws and a hurry up offense to save their beleaguered offensive line, but a complete lack of a running game (again) and inability to make the Eagles pay early for their injuries came back to haunt the team. At least the real Odell Beckham was back, with a ridiculous pair of touchdown catches highlighting a nine-catch performance.

3. The Eagles will be grateful to get a win on a day they were missing four key pieces to their secondary entering the game, then lost star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), emerging linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and running back Darren Sproles (wrist) all left with injuries and did not return. Winning a division game like this despite the injuries is a great example of managing the schedule, putting them at 2-0 in the division while the Giants go to 0-2.

4. Do the Giants have a rush defense problem? The Eagles controlled the clock most of Sunday with 193 yards on the ground, a surprising total considering the presence of Damon Harrison, Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon up front for the G-Men. Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrett Blount both ran well, helping the Eagles average more yards-per-play on the ground (4.9) than through the air (4.7.)

5. All the ball control appeared to wear down the Giants' defense late. After New York took its first lead of the season at 21-14, the Eagles' offense rallied to score on their next three possessions to win the game. After a shaky first three quarters, Wentz played his best with the game on the line.