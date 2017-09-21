Injury roundup: Bengals' Tyler Eifert's status in doubt

Desperately searching for a spark, the down-and-out Cincinnati Bengals didn't find one during Thursday's practice.

The team went through their daily workout without the services of Tyler Eifert, who was absent during the portion of the session open to the media, per ESPN's Katherine Terrellâ.

The fifth-year tight end also missed Wednesday's practice with a bad back, putting his status is doubt for Sunday's clash with the Green Bay Packers.

It's another negative drumbeat for the Bengals, a team that's produced a pair of troubling showings on offense. Eifert has barely made a dent this season, catching just four passes for 46 yards for a club struggling for its first win.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Thursday in the NFL:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Packers linebacker Nick Perry is scheduled to undergo surgery on his hand -- "a finger, more specifically" -- and is "almost certainly out this week." RapSheet was told Perry will return shortly.

2. Rob Gronkowski (groin) was present for the start of practice for a second consecutive day. Gronk officially was a DNP on Wednesday, so we'll see if he does more Thursday.

Gronk is out at practice running around with everyone else. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 21, 2017

Rex Burkhead (ribs) remained out for the Patriots.

3. The Ravens announced that running back Jeremy Langford was placed on injured reserve. In a related move, Baltimore signed runner John Crockett off the practice squad.