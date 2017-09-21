Jordy Nelson: 'My expectations are to play' vs. Bengals

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is trending towards playing in Sunday's tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nelson practiced in full on Wednesday and said afterward he expects to play after missing most of last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a quad injury.

"Today it feels a lot better than what it did on Sunday night, so everything is headed in the right direction," Nelson said, via the team's official website. "My expectations are to play, but you don't know what can happen between now and then. That was my expectation when I came in here Monday morning as well."

The news from Nelson is a pleasant surprise after it was reported earlier in the week that he could be a coin flip decision for Week 3.

Getting Aaron Rodgers' favorite target back on the field would be a big boon for a banged-up Packers squad, even if the wideout isn't 100 percent. Green Bay had 13 players on the injury report, a boatload for Week 3.

Randall Cobb (chest) was one of the baker's dozen that didn't participate Wednesday. Cobb's availability remains up in the air, but with Nelson sounding like he'll play, Rodgers' receiving corps shouldn't be completely decimated.