Injuries: Rob Gronkowski (groin) limited at practice

Desperately searching for a spark, the down-and-out Cincinnati Bengals didn't find one during Thursday's practice.

The team went through their daily workout without the services of Tyler Eifert, who did not participate.

The fifth-year tight end also missed Wednesday's practice with a bad back, putting his status is doubt for Sunday's clash with the Green Bay Packers.

It's another negative drumbeat for the Bengals, a team that's produced a pair of troubling showings on offense. Eifert has barely made a dent this season, catching just four passes for 46 yards for a club struggling for its first win.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Thursday in Week 3 of the season:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Packers linebacker Nick Perry is scheduled to undergo surgery on his hand -- "a finger, more specifically" -- and is "almost certainly out this week." Rapoport was told Perry will return soon.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson said he expects to play versus the Bengals.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), linebacker Jake Ryan (concussion), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hamstring) and cornerback Davon House (quad) didn't practice. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga practiced for the second straight day.

The Packers have placed tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois.

2. Rob Gronkowski (groin) was limited during practice. Gronk officially was a DNP on Wednesday.

Gronk is out at practice running around with everyone else. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 21, 2017

Wideout Danny Amendola (concussion/knee), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and wideout Phillip Dorsett (knee) were all limited at practice.Rex Burkhead (ribs) remained out for the Patriots.

3. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) were both limited at practice.

4. The Baltimore Ravens announced that running back Jeremy Langford was placed on injured reserve. In a related move, Baltimore signed runner John Crockett off the practice squad.

5. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, who missed Sunday's win over the Bills after waking up with a neck issue, was held out of practice again, and coach Ron Rivera told reporters "there is concern" about his status for Week 3 vs. the Saints. Carolina's offensive line struggled in Kalil's absence against Buffalo's pass rush.

6. Kansas City Chiefs defensive stalwart Justin Houston missed practice Thursday due to the flu.

7. Stephon Tuitt returned to practice Thursday after missing the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 win with a biceps injury. Linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) did not participate in practice.

8. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (ribs/sternum) is back at practice after sitting out Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Coach Jay Gruden said his pain is becoming manageable and they'll see how he does tomorrow.

9. For the second straight day, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin) and offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) missed practice. Wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (concussion) were limited again.

10. Even though Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong found his passport, he won't travel to London because of a hamstring injury, according to The Associated Press. The Jaguars play against the Ravens in London on Sunday.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) sat out for the second consecutive day but told reporters he'll play Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings.

12. The San Francisco 49ers expect to have starting tight end George Kittle (hip) active for Thursday's game versus the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells Rapoport.

13. Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (leg), who was carted off the field during Denver's win over the Cowboys this past Sunday and was deemed "week-to-week" by coach Vance Joseph, practiced.

14. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) did not practice.

15. Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) was limited again at practice, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

16. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (ankle) sat out practice for the second straight day. Offensive lineman Cordy Glenn (ankle) returned but was limited. Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (foot) also returned but is expected to sit versus the Broncos. Wide receiver Kaelin Clay (foot) and tight end Nick O'Leary (hamstring) were limited.