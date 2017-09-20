Eddie Lacy on healthy scratch: 'Control what you can'

Eddie Lacy's start in Seattle hasn't exactly been amazing.

Five carries. Three yards. One healthy scratch.

Three days after Lacy was left off the active roster for Seattle's 12-9 win over San Francisco, the running back kept things positive, despite watching teammate Chris Carson rush for 93 yards on 20 attempts in the low-scoring affair.

"You don't like what happened or whatever, but at the end of the day, you can just control what you can control, continue to go out and practice and see how it goes," Lacy said, via ESPN's Brady Henderson.

The big issue of control for Lacy -- a new arrival to Seattle in the offseason via free agency -- entering the season revolved around his weight, but the running back surprised many by keeping it from ballooning. After the lackluster debut and stint as a spectator in his first two weeks, though, perhaps Seattle is already counting the days left on his contract.

Pete Carroll wasn't quick to cast the running back aside, saying Lacy is "ready to get after it and compete and battle back," again via ESPN's Henderson. Ever the motivator, Carroll will continue to attempt to get the most out of the big back. Whether that ever materializes, we'll have to wait to see.