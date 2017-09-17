Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch for Seahawks vs. 49ers

The Seahawks are hosting the 49ers on Sunday. Eddie Lacy will not be an active participant.

The Seattle running back is a healthy scratch, according to the team's inactives list released on Sunday. The Seahawks will instead turn to a crowded backfield of Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson to handle running back duties.

Carson and Prosise combined to rush for 50 yards on 10 carries in a Week 1 loss to Green Bay. Rawls will be playing for the first time this season.

Lacy carried the ball five times for three yards in the loss last week. He has $1 million in per-game 46-man roster bonuses on his contract in 2017, so being inactive Sunday cost him $62,500, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.