Marvin Jones: Lions' defense made statement in win

The first two weeks of the NFL season have been kind to the Detroit Lions. The team is sixth in points for and seventh in total defense. They're third in turnovers, second in interceptions and fourth in passing yards allowed.

In a league where fortunes can change in an instant, it's important to recognize the momentary peaks; to sustain the good vibes as long as possible.

After a dominant, 24-10 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday night, the Lions did just that.

"[The defense] made a huge statement," Lions receiver Marvin Jones said, via MLive.com. "Like, we're the No. 1 defense in the league statement. And it's fun to watch. You rarely see anybody sitting down on the sideline when the defense is up, just because they've been playing lights out."

Added guard T.J. Lang:

"We know not a lot of people on the outside really believe in us, or put their trust in us, but we don't care about that. We don't pay attention to it. We block out the noise and play for each other, and we're playing our asses off right now.

"We read a lot of stuff. We see a lot of stuff that's out there in the media. We don't buy into it. We know what kind of team we have, and obviously know that we have to earn that -- we have to earn the right for people to call us a good football team. I think we got a hell of a team."

I don't have a problem with the Lions talking and thinking big picture. How many people projected them to beat Carson Palmer and Eli Manning on the road to start the season? How many people would have slotted them to put up 24 points against the league's second-ranked defense from 2016? With the Giants struggling at offensive line and the Cardinals continuing a puzzling offensive slump from the end of last season, more of the national focus on Detroit has been about the issues befalling their opponents. Luckily for them, the 2-0 Falcons come to Detroit this weekend. If they're 3-0 a week from now, Lang won't have to worry about so few people believing in them.