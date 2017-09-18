Injuries: Pats' Hightower (MCL) could return this week

Patriots fans can breath a sigh of relief on the Dont'a Hightower front.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the linebacker's MCL injury was diagnosed by two doctors, who independently labeled it a two-to-three-week setback.

Rapoport was told that Hightower will return to action either this week or next after initially hurting the knee in New England's season-opening loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 7.

Troubles with the same knee also kept Hightower on the physically unable to perform list during training camp, but Monday's update should put any major concerns to bed for one of the team's most important defensive anchors.

The Patriots face the Houston Texans on Sunday before taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Other injury news from this busy Monday around the league:

1. Rapoport also brought word on Sam Bradford, the Vikings quarterback who missed Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers with a cartilage issue in his knee. "The belief was ... this was a one-week injury for Bradford," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football, while noting that getting back in the lineup still centers on how the veteran signal-caller responds to treatment this week.

2. Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is expected to miss six to eight weeks with the broken foot he suffered in Sunday's win over the Bills, Rapoport reports. Olsen is a candidate for injured reserve, Rapoport added, but his injury is not believed to be season-ending. Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday that Olsen has already undergone surgery on his foot, though he didn't provide a timetable for return.

3. The Packers are awaiting word on the severity of Randall Cobb's shoulder injury, per RapSheet.

#Packers WR Randall Cobb, who left yesterdayâs game with a shoulder injury, will have an MRI today to determine the severity, source said. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2017

4. Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley is expected to miss about a month with a hamstring injury, Rapoport reported, per a source. Beasley suffered the injury during Sunday's 34-23 win against the Falcons.