Falcons LB Vic Beasley (hamstring) to miss a month

Vic Beasley's season has been put on hold.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Falcons pass-rusher is expected to miss "about a month" with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday night's 34-23 win over the Packers, per a source.

It marks a significant setback for a Falcons team that thrived last season off Beasley's league-leading 15.5 sacks. The 2015 first-rounder was already off and running with a pair of takedowns in two games this season.

In Beasley's absence, rookie Takk McKinley will be asked to pick up the slack for a defense still bursting with young, developmental talent.

Missing a month of action could potentially put Beasley in a place to return in Week 6 against the Dolphins or the following game on Oct. 22 vs. the Patriots. The Falcons have the Lions next Sunday followed by their bye week.

On a positive note, Atlanta shook off concerns over their offense with a performance against Green Bay that featured their two marvelous running backs, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, plus plenty of evidence that Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the passing game will be fine under new play-caller Steve Sarkisian.