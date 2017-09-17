Injuries: T.J. Watt exited game with groin injury

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker T.J. Watt exited the game after suffering a groin injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Before exiting, Watt compiled a swatted pass, two tackles -- including one for loss -- and a QB pressure.

Steelers offensive tackle Al Villanueva also exited the game after experiencing heat-related issues.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a groin injury and did not return to the game against New Orleans. Running back Rex Burkhead suffered an injury to his ribs.

2. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said "[Quarterback Sam Bradford] is fine. He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he's fine." Bradford who was dealing with a knee injury was inactive for the team's Week 2 tilt.

3. Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer returned to the game against Baltimore in the third quarter after dealing with a migraine. Hue Jackson said Kizer was checked for a concussion and was cleared. Jackson says the migraine developed during the game. "I could just tell something was going on," Jackson said.

4. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says his broke his right foot in the team's win over the Buffalo Bills.

5. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is active against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Eddie Lacy is a healthy scratch and inactive.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and is did not return to the game.

7. Philadelphia Eagles safeties Rodney McLeod (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) both exited the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

8. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Panthers. Upon further evaluation, Dareus returned to the game in the second quarter. Tackle Cordy Glenn was evaluated for an ankle injury and did not return.

9. New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson exited the game after injuring his left leg. Hendrickson did not return against New England.

10. Denver Broncos guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and safety Darian Stewart (groin) are both active against the Dallas Cowboys.

11. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who popped up on the injury report late with a knee injury, is active against the Los Angeles Chargers.

12. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) is active against the Broncos.

13. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) are expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport.

14. Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith is inactive due to a neck injury. Smith was listed as questionable on Friday.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray has a knee injury and is downgraded to out. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) did not return.

16. Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis left the game with a hamstring injury.

17. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton (ribs) is out for the remainder of the game.

18. Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

19. New York Jets guard Brian Winters (groin) and linebacker Freddie Bishop (ankle) are both questionable to return.

20. Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley is questionable to return to the game against the Rams due to a rib injury.