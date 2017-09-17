Panthers TE Greg Olsen says he broke foot vs. Bills

Already in need of help to spruce up their offense, the Carolina Panthers sustained a massive blow on Sunday.

Tight end Greg Olsen told reporters that he broke his foot in the first half of Sunday's 9-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in Carolina. Originally expected to return to the game, Olsen was carted back onto the field to start the second half in a walking boot and crutches -- an ominous sign that foreshadowed the worst-case scenario.

"I broke my foot. It's tough. It sucks," Olsen told reporters via the team's official site.

Carolina's offense put up a paltry 178 passing yards on Sunday and another 77 on the ground. While rookie Christian McCaffrey can replace Olsen's "security blanket" role in Mike Shula's offense to a degree, it has been an uphill climb to establish the versatile running back early on. This is not the same, electric Panthers scheme that upended the NFL en route to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. The team needs all the help it can get and Olsen, who has made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons each featuring a 1,000-yard receiving performance, is arguably the third-best tight end in football.

So it goes for Carolina, a team that has a brilliant quarterback and dynamic skill position players but little help up front to make it work. Losing Olsen takes a knowledgeable intermediate target out of Newton's arsenal for the near future and will force Shula to look into a game plan similar in balance to Sunday's 32 pass, 28 rush look against Buffalo.

Carolina (2-0) has a game against the 0-2 Saints next weekend before stepping into the meat of their 2017 slate, with dates in New England and in Detroit before a home game against the Eagles and road games against the Bears and Buccaneers. It might not take long for Olsen's loss to be felt significantly.