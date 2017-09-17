Redskins S Su'a Cravens expected back this week

It has been two weeks since promising Redskins safety Su'a Cravens, 22, stepped back from the game pondering retirement. His time away is coming to an end.

According to several sources, Cravens is expected to report back to the team early this week, likely on Tuesday. The situation is complex and fluid, and simply reporting may not be the end of the story.

But it should be a very positive step in the right direction for one of the team's bright young players.

Cravens' agent Fadde Mikhail has been in touch with team brass and coach Jay Gruden has been in touch with Cravens, himself. There has been some talk of football, but mostly life. The 2016 second-round pick is still dealing with a health issue.

On Saturday night, Cravens was spotted at the USC-Texas game hanging out with Redskins Senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams.

But those who know him well say his passion and desire for football are still there. That never went away, even when he pondered some issues with which he was dealing.

For the Redskins, getting Cravens back with the team would provide a boost. Getting him back in a game would be even better.

It has been roughly two weeks since he sent a group text to teammates and coaches informing them of his wish to step away from the game. He contemplated retirement, though didn't file any papers.

Early in September, Cravens was placed on the NFL's exempt/left squad list, giving him four weeks to make a decision. He has disappeared from view since then, handling his personal business while the team played on. To officially return, he'd have to go back on the active roster.

It was a good sign for his future when Gruden said in early September, "He is one of our guys."

"I think sometimes your personal life is more important, and, in this case, for him, it is," Gruden said two weeks ago. "I just think that there are some things really weighing on his mind that he has to take care of. So if he gets those things cleared up, then sure, we will take another look at him."

That time will be this week.

