Odell Beckham (ankle) questionable to play vs. Lions

Odell Beckham is inching closer to a return to the field.

The New York Giants wide receiver is officially questionable to play on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. Beckham was limited in practice all week after returning from a preseason ankle injury suffered on Aug. 21.

While the receiver told reporters this week that he is four weeks into a six-to-eight-week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the expectation is that Beckham will indeed make his season debut on Monday Night Football.

Beckham's importance to the Giants offense cannot be overstated. If you doubt his vitality to Big Blue's attack, re-watch New York's season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in which the Giants mustered just 233 total yards, 13 first downs and three points.

In New York's last meeting with Detroit in Week 15 of 2016, Beckham garnered a team-high eight targets and caught the game-sealing touchdown. If and when Odell takes the field in prime time, expect him to a similar, outsize influence on the offense.

In other Giants injury news, backup lineman D.J. Fluker (leg) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (leg) are also questionable, while linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) will sit out. Right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) was not listed on the injury report and fully participated in Saturday's walkthrough.