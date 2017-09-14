Odell Beckham (ankle) limited in practice return

Odell Beckham is back at practice ahead of the New York Giants' Week 2 game versus the Detroit Lions.

Beckham participated in practice for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Aug. 21. The receiver took part in individual and position drills during the Giants' Thursday practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene. New York coach Ben McAdoo told reporters Beckham was a limited participant.

"[This is the] best I've felt yet. Going in the right direction," Beckham told reporters after practice, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Beckham added that he was told his high ankle sprain came with a 6-8 week recovery.

.@OBJ_3 is practicing today for 1st time since Aug. 21 ankle injury. #Giants

Beckham was as gametime decision, but ultimately missed the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to the ankle injury.

"I don't know how realistic it was [to play Sunday vs. Cowboys]," Beckham said. "As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there. It had been three weeks since the injury, hadn't been a month since it happened. This is a six to eight week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get out there it just wasn't enough time."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week the Giants were optimistic Beckham would return Week 2.

After New York's offense looked lost sans Beckham last week, getting their most important weapon back on the practice field is a great sign for his availability this week on Monday Night Football.