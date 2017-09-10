Odell Beckham (ankle) inactive for Giants vs. Cowboys

Odell Beckham is not suiting up for the New York Giants on Sunday night.

OBJ was ruled inactive by the team ahead of Big Blue's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason. Labeled a "game-time decision," Beckham tested the injured ankle in pregame warmups and had an on-field conversation with coach Ben McAdoo.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Beckham should be ready to play Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

The Giants will roll with Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall as their starting wideouts.

In other injury news, Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is a healthy scratch. Alfred Morris will back up starting tailback Ezekiel Elliott.