Jets among 16 NFL teams scouting Josh Allen vs. Oregon

Saturday's home game against Oregon will be the last time Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen faces a Power Five team during the 2017 regular season, and the chance to see him in action against the Ducks has the NFL flocking to Laramie, Wyo.

Twenty-one scouts from 16 NFL clubs are credentialed to attend the game. Here's the list of teams, per the school:

» Bills

» Broncos

» Cardinals

» Chargers

» Cowboys

» Dolphins

» 49ers

» Jaguars

» Jets

» Packers

» Panthers

» Rams

» Ravens

» Saints

» Seahawks

» Vikings

Allen, one of the top QB prospects in the country, has been likened to a more athletic version of Joe Flacco by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah. He's not the lone draw for scouts attending the game, of course. Oregon running back Royce Freeman is one of the top talents at his position, but Allen is the main attraction, and he could use a good performance.

The Cowboys QB has thrown only 1 TD, with 7 interceptions, in 2 career games vs. Power Five teams. He struggled in his most recent outing against a P5 program, completing 23 of 40 passes for 174 yards and 2 INTs in a 24-3 loss at Iowa to open the season, although he didn't get much help from his supporting cast.

As a junior, Allen will be eligible to apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Scouts might also have their eye on Oregon QB Justin Herbert during Saturday's game. He won't be eligible for the draft until 2019, at the earliest, but there's buzz building around him after his outstanding performance against Nebraska last week.

Allen and Herbert are both rising in our QB Power Rankings heading into Week 3.

