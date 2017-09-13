Injuries: Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey nursing ankle injury

Half of Jacksonville's star cornerback duo has been sidelined.

Jalen Ramsey is not expected to practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, the Jaguars announced. It's not yet clear when or how the injury occurred. Ramsey was limited last Wednesday with a hip ailment.

The Jaguars cornerback had three passes defensed against the Texans in Week 1, alongside his new partner in press coverage A.J. Bouye.

Blake Bortles was also listed on Jacksonville's injury report with a right wrist injury.

The Jaguars return to Jacksonville to take on the divisional rival Tennessee Titans and their revamped receiving corps on Sunday.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who suffered a head injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) were not present at the start of practice, per multiple reports.

2. Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Houston Texans.

3. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler (knee) returned to practice after not playing in the team's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

4. John Harbaugh confirmed that Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) will miss at least four weeks.

Joe Flacco told reporters that he came out of Week 1 feeling good after missing the entire preseason with a back injury.

"I have no limitations when it comes down to throwing the football and running around," Flacco said, per The Baltimore Sun. "I'm not going to say I'm 100 percent but there's no limitations come Sunday."

5. Doug Pederson told reporters said Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters (groin) will practice Wednesday. Peters suffered the injury during Philadelphia's Week 1 win over the Redskins.

6. Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (shoulder) will be limited in practice on Wednesday.

7. New Orleans Saints long snapper Jon Dorenbos' heart surgery went well on Tuesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. Dorenbos was diagnosed with an aortic aneuysm after taking a physical following his trade from Philly to New Orleans.

"Everything went well yesterday with surgery and he's resting comfortably," Pederson said. "Just wish him and his family well, our prayers are with him and hope for a speedy recovery."

8. Chicago Bears coach John Fox said linebacker Jerrell Freeman's torn pectoral will require surgery.

9. Andrew Luck didn't participate in practice with his Indianapolis Colts teammates Wednesday, coach Chuck Pagano said.